Public Accounts Committee Query SAGE Roll Out Program

9 Jul 2020, 17:34 Comments 171 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Gender Ministry Ag. Permanent Secretary James Ebitu (left) appearing before the public account committee of parliament.

In short
PAC is concerned that the beneficiaries of the SAGE programme have suffered from unnecessary and crippling delays owing to a poor roll out plan of the programme by the ministry.

 

