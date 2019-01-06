Public Debt Burden To Bite More In 2019/2020 Financial Year – CSOs

In short
According to the Budget Framework Paper, whereas the budget has increased by 4.9 percent from 32.7 trillion shillings to 34.3 trillion shillings, a lions share of the resources in the envelop are for debt repayment, interest payment and non-resource funds for domestic debt refinancing with Interest payment allocated 2.9 trillion which the second largest share standing at 11.4 percent of the entire budget.
Public Debt Burden To Bite More In 2019/2020 Financial Year – CSOs6 Jan 2019, 15:55 Comments 192 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance East Africa Analysis
The Chief Executive Director of the Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG) Julius Mukunda (on the right) addressing journalists. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.