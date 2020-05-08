Flavia Nassaka
16:18

Public Health Experts Advise on Suitable PPE for Coronavirus Prevention

8 May 2020, 16:08 Comments 129 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates

In short
Folasade Ogunsola, a Professor of Microbiology based at the CDC said during the meeting that there is no use having whole-body coverage with PPE like the case is for Ebola since the coronavirus only affects the respiratory system.

 

Tagged with: PPE for COVID 19
Mentioned: Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Makerere University School of Public Health (MakSPH)

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.