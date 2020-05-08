Public Health Experts Advise on Suitable PPE for Coronavirus Prevention

In short
Folasade Ogunsola, a Professor of Microbiology based at the CDC said during the meeting that there is no use having whole-body coverage with PPE like the case is for Ebola since the coronavirus only affects the respiratory system.
Public Health Experts Advise on Suitable PPE for Coronavirus Prevention8 May 2020, 16:08 Comments 129 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: PPE for COVID 19
Mentioned: Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Makerere University School of Public Health (MakSPH)
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.