Public Order Management Act Hindering Citizens Demand for Accountability

In short
However, Prof. Twinomugisha argues that the law has a direct impact on social, economic and cultural rights. He notes that Ugandans cannot claim to demand and or advocate for economic rights without being able to demand for them through assembly and association.
Public Order Management Act Hindering Citizens Demand for Accountability19 Sep 2018, 18:33 Comments 154 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Parliament Politics Updates
Makerere University Law Professor Ben Kiromba Twinomugisha
In short
