Public Schools Want Tanks for Water Harvesting

8 Dec 2020, 16:32 Comments 167 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Media Updates
Donated water harvesting tanks at St Kizito Primary School, Bwaise

In short
Different donors have come out to support the schools with the implementation of the SOP's through donating COVID-19 prevention materials like liquid soap, COVID-19 messages for displaying on the compound, hand washing drums but no intervention on water supply.

 

