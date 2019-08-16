Alex Otto
Public Transport Service Providers to Operate Through Associations

16 Aug 2019 Kampala, Uganda
All public transport service providers including boda boda riders and commuter taxis will have to operate only through registered companies or Cooperatives or Savings and Credit Societies (SACCOS), Government has said.

 

