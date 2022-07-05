Public Transporters Count on Overloading to Break Even Amidst Soaring Fuel Prices

In short

According to Umar Ddungu, the chairperson of western route bus transporters, a 67 passenger capacity bus consumes 250 litres of fuel between Kampala and Mbarara, which now costs over 1.5 million shillings, but passengers are have refused to pay more than 20,000. This means even with a full booking, they start the trip with a loss of over half a million shillings after losing on 160,000 shillings fuel, before even counting other mandatory charges amounting to 433,000 shillings at the bus park.