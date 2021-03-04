In short
The Forum for Academic Staff Association in Public Universities (FASPU) chaired by Kamunyu will on Friday meet the Vice Chancellor`s Forum under the chairmanship of Kyambogo University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Elly Katunguka at Kyambogo University.
Public Universities Academic Staff, Vice Chancellors to Meet over Industrial Strike
President Yoweri Museveni waves to the crowd during Gulu University’s 15th graduation ceremony in January - PPU Courtesy File Photo
