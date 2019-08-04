Public Universities Staff Maintain Strike

In short
“Reference is made to our joint meeting of 27th June 2019 in which we resolved that all staff of Public Universities will not appear to work if the presidential pledge of salary enhancement is not fulfilled of a professor reaching 15M prorata. This is therefore to further reaffirm that please stay home until our concerns are addressed by government,” staff leaders said in a Friday statement.
Public Universities Staff Maintain Strike4 Aug 2019, 20:10 Comments 187 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Education Updates
Eng. Godfrey Ssajja Ssali the Academic Staff Association leader of Busitema University addresses journalists jointly with Rev. Dr. Grace Lubaale, the Chairperson FASPU (C) recently.
