Public University Staff To Strike Over Pay

In short
The teaching and the non-teaching staff from the nine public universities in Uganda have declared an indefinite, comprehensive nationwide strike effective next year 2019. This is after failure by government to clear the outstanding salary enhancements balance of shillings 29.5bn in the Financial Year 2017/2018.
Public University Staff To Strike Over Pay3 Dec 2018, 21:19 Comments 129 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Public Universities staff addressing the press at Makerere University after their meeting on Monday Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.