Public Urged to Look Out for UNBS Quality Mark on Cosmetics

In short
The caution comes a few days after the National Bureau of Standards banned 98 body cream brands, 27 skin lotion brands and ten soap brands that contain hydroquinone, a chemical that decreases the formation of melanin, the dark pigment in the skin.
Public Urged to Look Out for UNBS Quality Mark on Cosmetics6 Jan 2020, 18:17 Comments 155 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Report
In short
Mentioned: uganda national bureau of standards
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.