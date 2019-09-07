In short
According to Henry Mwebesa, the Director General Health Services, this week 12 new cases of cholera were investigated and found positive among patients who reported to Nabulola Health Center Ill and Dubani Mission hospital in Busia district.
Public Warned Of Water Contamination As Rainy Season Sets In
7 Sep 2019
In short
Mentioned: Ministry of Health
