In Kampala metropolitan areas, Police and -UPDF said they have registered more than four incidents in the past one week of civilians attacking security personnel enforcing the curfew time that starts at 6:00pm for motorbikes and 7:00pm for all vehicles and persons, with intention of disarming or injuring them.
Public Warned Over Resumed Attacks on Security Officers
11 Oct 2021
Tagged with: Fred Enanga Lt. Col Ronald Kakurungu
Mentioned: UPDF, Police
