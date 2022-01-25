Flavia Nassaka
Public’s Trust in Healthcare Leadership Drops Further During Pandemic

25 Jan 2022 Kampala, Uganda

Even though there were concerns of public hospitals being poorly run prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists attending a lecture by the Uganda National Academy of Sciences on Tuesday said that the new evidence shows it’s getting worse.

 

Mentioned: Ministry of Health Uganda Healthcare Federation (UHF)

