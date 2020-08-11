Pump Attendant Arrested for Conniving with Robbers to Steal UGX 3.4m

In short
The suspect is John Baptist Busobozi, 26, a resident of Karama trading centre in Kakindo sub-county, Kakumiro district. He is accused of conniving with three, yet to be identified, robbers who raided the fuel station in the wee hours of Monday.
Pump Attendant Arrested for Conniving with Robbers to Steal UGX 3.4m11 Aug 2020, 05:04 Comments 117 Views Kakumiro, Uganda Crime Updates
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson confirmed the detention of the pump attendant.
