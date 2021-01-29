In short
The report indicate that sugar companies claim to have laws and policies in place to deal with child labour practices but they remain on papers as children are seen on the sugar plantations without intervention of the companies .
Punish Sugar Companies for Child Labour -CSOs
29 Jan 2021
Kampala, Uganda
Agriculture
Human rights
Tagged with: Sugar comapnies agri-business
