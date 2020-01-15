Ayubu Kirinya
07:37

Pupil Wanted for Stabbing his Friend to Death Over Girl

15 Jan 2020, 07:36 Comments 282 Views Bududa, Eastern Region, Uganda Crime Misc Updates

In short
The two are said to have clashed when the deceased confronted the suspect, whose identity has been withheld because he is a minor accusing him of dating his girlfriend. It is alleged that the suspect picked up a knife and stabbed the deceased in the chest during the ensuing brawl.

 

Mentioned: Bududa District Police Commander Bunamubi Parish Bukigai Jaffar Magyezi John Mukamba LCI Chairperson of Bunamubi LCIII Chairperson Bukigai Moses Nangwale Mutabali Kibeti Nangwale Mukamba Sam Watsosi Violence,

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.