In short
Amidst the chaos, four school pupils (girls) of the school became unconscious and were rushed to a nearby health center for medical care. With a population of 1,672 pupils, school authorities temporarily closed the school by sending back home day scholars, leaving only boarders and 164 P7 Candidates inside their dormitories.
Pupils Admitted as Rival Muslims Fight Over Properties Top story27 Oct 2022, 13:51 Comments 123 Views Lira, Uganda Religion Crime Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: Pupils Admitted, Chaos, and Tear Gas as Muslims Factions Fight Over Properties Sheikh Mohammad Yusuf Balinda, the Supreme Kadhi- Lango Sheikh Musa Khalil the Northern Regional Assistant of the Mufti
Mentioned: Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC)
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.