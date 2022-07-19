Pupils Carry Water from Home As Acute Drought Hit Rakai Schools

In short
Edward Muyingo, a parent at Kansankala Primary School in Kagamba sub-county, says that on a daily basis, his children are required to carry along a 5-liter jerrycan of water whenever they are reporting to school.
Children Fetching Water from a contaminated Source in Rakai district, the acute Shortage in compelling Children Carry Water from home
