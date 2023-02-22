Amony Immaculate
09:50

Pupils Study Under Trees After Wind Blows Off Classroom Roof

22 Feb 2023, 09:35 Comments 39 Views Apac, Uganda Education Local government Northern Updates
Pupils checking out the blown classroom roof

Pupils checking out the blown classroom roof

In short
The winds blew off the roof of the block hosting the P1 and P2 classes on Monday and threw some of the sheets on top of a mango tree, under which the teachers were seated whereas others fell next to the block.

 

Tagged with: Apac District Local Government Pupils Stranded After Stormy Wind Blows Off Classrooms
Mentioned: Amun primary school

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.