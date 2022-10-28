Pupils Who Inhaled Teargas in Muslim Factions Fight Discharged from Hospital

In short
The chaos started when a group of Muslims led by Sheikh Musa Khalil, the Northern Region Assistant to the Mufti forcefully gained access to Madina Faizan Mosque, at the school to install a new Imam to replace Sheikh Mohammad Yusuf Balinda, the former Imam who has since defected to the Kibuli-based Muslim faction.
Pupils Who Inhaled Teargas in Muslim Factions Fight Discharged from Hospital28 Oct 2022, 07:45 Comments 99 Views Lira, Uganda Health Education Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: Lira PS Pupils Discharged from Hospital
Mentioned: Lira Primary School
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.