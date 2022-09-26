Purity Essentials Baby Powder Recalled from the Market over Asbestos

In short
According to a warning Notice written by Meti Demissie Disasa, the Registrar COMESA Competition Commission, a batch of pharmaceutical-grade talc powder used as raw material in the production of finished powder products was tested and found with traces of asbestos
Purity Essentials Baby Powder Recalled from the Market over Asbestos26 Sep 2022, 14:55 Comments 129 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: asbestos in baby powder
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.