Jacob Eyeru, the chairman of the Debate Society of Uganda, an organization that organizes national debate competitions says that the most appropriate age for learners to be involved in school’s debates is primary five. By this age, learners are expected to eloquently express themselves on topics found in their environment.
Primary Seven Pupils at East Kololo Primary School read news papers. According to the Education Ministry, schools spend more time preparing pupils for PLE and ignore co-curricular activities like school debates
