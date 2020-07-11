Basaija Idd
PWD Leaders in Kasese Decry Abuses Against Girls With Disabilities

11 Jul 2020 Kasese, Uganda

In short
The Coordinator Kasese District union of people with disabilities Peter Baluku says that since the beginning of the year, the organization has received more than 10 cases which have been reported to the police.

 

