PWDs Accuse Luweero District Task Force of Flouting COVID-19 Guidelines

Mohammed Khatab the Centre Director for Direct Aid Society and Luweero District Leaders organising PWDs before donating food relief items to them. They were accused of not observing physical distancing

In short

The outcry came up when People with Disabilities and Muslim clerics were invited for relief food to enable them sustain themselves during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. They were transported to Kasana Playground in Luweero town using taxi’s and motorcycles to a handover ceremony presided over by Resident District Commissioner Phoebe Namulindwa.