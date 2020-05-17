Amony Immaculate
13:06

PWDs in Amolatar Demand Involvement in COVID-19 Fight

17 May 2020, 13:00 Comments 105 Views Amolatar, Uganda Lifestyle Misc Northern Updates

In short
David Okello, the District Chairperson Disability Union, says that he visited one of the families in Namasale where all its five members are deaf and realized they are ignorant about COVID-19 and preventive measures.

 

