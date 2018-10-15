PWDs Push for Amendment of Copyright Law

A pair of blind elders being helped to attend International White Cane Day at Kasana Playground in Luweero town Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

The law provides for the protection of literary, scientific and artistic intellectual works and their neighboring rights. But Persons with Disabilities argue that, in its current state, the law restricts conversion of any print text to a readable format for people with visual impairment unless they get permission from authors.