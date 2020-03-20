In short
About 45 foreigners and Ugandan nationals at one of the hotels selected by the Ministry of health for self-quarantine say the high fees charged and how the hotel administration has handled them is not fair.
Quarantined COVID-19 travelers protest against Uganda restrictions Top story20 Mar 2020, 00:13 Comments 241 Views Kampala, Uganda Health East Africa Report
In short
Tagged with: A Peak into Uganda’s COVID 19 Entebbe Hotel COVID -19 outbreak Travelers Isolated in Uganda due to COVID 19 Share Ordeal Uganda Isolates Travelers
Mentioned: Central Inn Entebbe Ministry of Health
