Basaija Idd
15:18

Queen Elizabeth Launches Use of Bomb Pistols to Control Stray Game Animals Top story

5 Jul 2020, 15:10 Comments 186 Views Kasese, Uganda Tourism Misc Updates
A ranger show cases the new pistol bombs that will be used to contain the invasion of wildlife

A ranger show cases the new pistol bombs that will be used to contain the invasion of wildlife

In short
John Muhangi, the Warden Law Enforcement and Security in Queen Elizabeth National park, says they are cognizant that most game animals have found alternative routes, which they use to stray into communities where they wreak havoc.

 

Tagged with: animal invasion electric fencing pistol bombs
Mentioned: pistol bombs

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.