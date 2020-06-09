In short
Pontus Onzima, the Chief Warden Queen Elizabeth National park, says they have registered more cases of poaching compared to the period before the lock down. Over 60 poachers have been arrested between March and May compared to only 20 in February.
The chief warden says most people have turned to the park as an option to get food during the lock down
