Olive Nakatudde
19:05

Queen Elizabeth Was A Consistent Defender of Anglican Church-Bishop Luwalira

15 Sep 2022, 19:01 Comments 159 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Parliament Report
Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the Balmoral Castle, in Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the Balmoral Castle, in Scotland.

In short
According to the Very Rev. Canon Jonathan Kisawuzi, the Dean of Namirembe Cathedral, the Queen’s enduring faith, wisdom and inspiration were drawn from Jesus Christ, who is the perfect example of servant leadership.

 

Tagged with: Queen Elizabeth Commemoration Service Queen of England, Elizabeth II St. Paul's Cathedral Namirembe

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.