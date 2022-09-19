Wambuzi Reacheal
Queen's Visit Opened Up Jinja's Investment Potential-Senior Citizens Top story

19 Sep 2022, 09:53 Comments 373 Views Jinja, Uganda Business and finance Report
Queen Elizabeth Il passed on yesterday. Courtesy Picture

According to Nabwiso, Queen Elizabeth traveled along with tourists and investors who returned after her visit to set up factories mainly for ginning cotton and producing textiles. “Her visit earned Jinja town then, world-class publicity across international media outlets, which attracted several investors to the area hence earning its name of the industrial town of Uganda and East Africa," he told URN in an interview.

 

