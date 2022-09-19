In short
According to Nabwiso, Queen Elizabeth traveled along with tourists and investors who returned after her visit to set up factories mainly for ginning cotton and producing textiles. “Her visit earned Jinja town then, world-class publicity across international media outlets, which attracted several investors to the area hence earning its name of the industrial town of Uganda and East Africa," he told URN in an interview.
Queen's Visit Opened Up Jinja's Investment Potential-Senior Citizens Top story19 Sep 2022, 09:53 Comments 373 Views Jinja, Uganda Business and finance Report
In short
Tagged with: consolidate council global market government industrial growth monarch queen social media textile industry tourism town village
Mentioned: Elizabeth II Jinja Naluwailo Uganda
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.