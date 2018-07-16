In short
Tiperu told off those questioning her whereabouts during Abirigas death, saying her religious beliefs dont allow her to speak about the dead. Amina Yusuf and Babu Ajobe, both residents of River Oli division questioned why Nusura claims to be the only link to the President yet she hasnt been with them over the years.
Questions on Abiriga's Death Dominate NRM Primary Campaigns16 Jul 2018, 08:06 Comments 225 Views Arua, Uganda Election Parliament Polls Report
Nusura Tiperu, the only female candidate for the NRM primaries waving to her supporters after the joint campaigns
