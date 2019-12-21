Hafitha Issa
Race for KCCA Speaker Divides FDC Councilors

21 Dec 2019, 16:13 Comments 136 Views Politics Misc Report

Rubaga South Councillor Nakabugo Faridah, who is the FDC caucus chairperson at KCCA says before the caucus meeting, they had met the FDC leadership about two days earlier and were asked to convene and reach consensus. However, the three members failed to agree on who to hold FDC flag prompting an election, she says.

 

