Radio Death: Case Hospital to Refund UGX 29M

In short

Case Hospital is to refund 29 million shillings meant to pay for treatment of fallen music icon Mowzey Radio who died on February 1. Also known as Moses Ssekibogo, the popular artiste was admitted at Case Hospital on the night of January 22 after he sustained injuries in what his friends have described as a bar brawl. The incident reportedly happened at Da Bar, a popular hangout place in Entebbe, from where Mowzey Radio was allegedly beaten and pushed to the ground by Godfrey Wamala alias Troy, an employee of the place.