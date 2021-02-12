EDSON KINENE
Radio Presenter in Bushenyi Stabbed to Death by Girlfriend

12 Feb 2021, 12:04 Comments 307 Views Bushenyi, Uganda Crime Human rights Updates
THe Deceased Allan Mandela Mateeka a sports Presenter at Hunter FM BUshenyi

In short
Tiheinomwgiire, a receptionist at BFM Radio Station in Bushenyi Municipality is accused of allegedly stabbing to death his longtime boyfriend Allan Mandela Mateeka also known as Sports Master Mateeka.

 

