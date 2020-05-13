Radio Stations Struggling to Generate Revenue

In short
Several businesses have come to a standstill since the lockdown which started in March. The absence of advertisers, and sponsors for programmes and talkshows hosted by radio stations means that they can nolonger make enough money to sustain their wage bill and other running costs.
Radio Stations Struggling to Generate Revenue13 May 2020, 20:30 Comments 81 Views Kampala, Uganda Media Business and finance Misc Updates
