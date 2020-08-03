Ashraf Kasirye
18:18

Radio, TV Stations Asked to Write to Police About Late Night Guests

3 Aug 2020, 18:11 Comments 194 Views Politics Election Crime Breaking news
Fred Enanga the police spokesperson addressing media during a press briefing at Uganda Media center today Photo by Ashraf Kasirye

Fred Enanga the police spokesperson addressing media during a press briefing at Uganda Media center today Photo by Ashraf Kasirye

In short
According to Enanga, this will enable them to alert their officers on the ground about the categories of people to be excused from those being held apprehended for violating curfew directives.

 

Tagged with: Fred Enanga, the Police Spokesperson Uganda Police Force Uganda police force

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.