Radio, TV Stations Asked to Write to Police About Late Night Guests

According to Enanga, this will enable them to alert their officers on the ground about the categories of people to be excused from those being held apprehended for violating curfew directives.
Radio, TV Stations Asked to Write to Police About Late Night Guests3 Aug 2020, 18:11 Comments 194 Views Politics Election Crime Breaking news
Fred Enanga the police spokesperson addressing media during a press briefing at Uganda Media center today Photo by Ashraf Kasirye
