Radio Wa Staff Strike over Mismanagement

In short
They accused Kasuku of poor administration, failure to supervise departments and owning stations equipment. She is also accused of turning the institution into a family business.
Radio Wa Staff Strike over Mismanagement26 Jun 2020, 16:13 Comments 76 Views Lira, Uganda Business and finance Misc Northern Updates
Tagged with: Lira Diocese Radio wa 89.8fm They want the director out staffs protests poor administration
Mentioned: Lira Diocese Media Limited
