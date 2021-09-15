Radiotherapy Slows Down as Mulago Closes Cancer Machine for Servicing

In short
This TrueBeam machine which treats about 70 patients on a daily basis is just a year old having been installed in August 2020. It was procured by the government at USD 4 million, and it's more preferred by both doctors and patients than the Cobalt 60.
Radiotherapy Slows Down as Mulago Closes Cancer Machine for Servicing15 Sep 2021, 13:11 Comments 73 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
