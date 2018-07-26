Ezekiel Ssekweyama
07:20

Masaka Residents Furious over Delayed Roadwork

26 Jul 2018, 07:20 Comments 141 Views Masaka, Uganda Local government Interview
A Motorist maneuvering through the heaped gravel stones dumped on Katwe Road, being worked upon under USMID project; the Works has however delayed Ezekiel Ssekweyama

In short
Masaka municipality contracted a Lebanese firm Stars Groups construction limited, to undertake the project works in a period of eight months from September 2017, at a cost 13 billion Shillings. This is part of the construction funded under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructural Development-USMID Project.

 

