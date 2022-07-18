Amony Immaculate
17:58

Rage as EPPU Slashes Rice Fields in Otuke Top story

18 Jul 2022, 17:57 Comments 240 Views Otuke District, Uganda Environment Agriculture Northern Updates
Youths cutting down bananas in Otuke

Youths cutting down bananas in Otuke

In short
Early this year, President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni ordered all wetland encroachers across the country to vacate with immediate effect. The president said that the people who were forced into wetlands by the colonial government will be compensated whereas those who willfully settled in and conducted illegal activities would be kicked out without compensation.

 

Tagged with: Rage as EPPU Slashes Down Rice Wetland encroachment
Mentioned: Ministry of Water and Environment.

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.