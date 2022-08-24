In short
Odinga, who came second in the race said in his petition that the IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati illegally assumed the powers of the commission and announced results not endorsed by the majority of his commission. Four out of the seven members of the commission had moved out and disowned the results, for what they called the opaque nature of the process.
Raila Odinga Rejects Chebukati in By-elections as Nine Petition Court Over Ruto
