Cracks Develop at Railway Health Center

In short
Masika says the health workers have since abandoned that part of the building and work on patients especially those seeking maternal child health care services from either the veranda or the family planning room.
Cracks Develop at Railway Health Center28 Feb 2019, 07:55 Comments 215 Views Kasese, Uganda Health Report
