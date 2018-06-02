Rain Disrupts Pilgrims, Business At Namugongo

In short
Most of the pilgrims inside the shrines both at the catholic and Anglican sites had occupied open spaces as organizers have been preparing and decorating the shelters for the celebration due tomorrow. However, the weather abruptly changed and everybody rushed to get a shelter.
Rain Disrupts Pilgrims, Business At Namugongo2 Jun 2018, 15:58 Comments 264 Views Wakiso, Uganda Business and finance Religion Updates
Pilgrims braving the rain as they wait in queues at Namugongo catholic shrines.
