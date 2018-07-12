Rainfall Increase In Northern Region - Omwony

In short

For instance, in the last ten days of July, western Uganda districts of Kabale, Kasese and Mbarara received zero rainfall while districts like Arua received 21.7 millimeters, Kitgum 18.3 millimeters, Gulu 24.4 millimeters and Soroti also 24.4 millimeters. South eastern districts such as Jinja received 4.9 millimeters and Tororo 13 millimeters.