Caroline Nyakorach, the Woman Councilor for Lalogi Sub-County says several expectant mothers in Laminonami village are unable to access Lalogi Health IV for antenatal services and deliveries because of inaccessibility of the roads.
Rains Destroy 150 Kilometres of Roads in Omoro
Road rehabilitation work in Omoro now in progress after prolonged complaints from residents over the poor state of district roads
