Rains Kick Katwe Salt Miners Out of Business

In short
Moses Baluku Kininga has been in the salt extraction for the last 15 years, he says the last 5 months have been some of the most difficult in extraction of salt. He explains that the rains have raised the waters levels, damaged the salt pans, packed salt and increased the costs on pumping water out.
Rains Kick Katwe Salt Miners Out of Business8 Jan 2020, 12:24 Comments 175 Views Business and finance Environment Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: Katwe Salt Mining Salt Mining
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.