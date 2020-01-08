Basaija Idd
Rains Kick Katwe Salt Miners Out of Business

8 Jan 2020
A section of Katwe with stale business

A section of Katwe with stale business

Moses Baluku Kininga has been in the salt extraction for the last 15 years, he says the last 5 months have been some of the most difficult in extraction of salt. He explains that the rains have raised the waters levels, damaged the salt pans, packed salt and increased the costs on pumping water out.

 

