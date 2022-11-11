Raised Salaries for Police Scientists, Lawyers Trigger Borrowing Spree, Endanger SACCO

In short
“There is a need to encourage members to save more especially the science and legal categories whose enhanced salaries have triggered high loan borrowing which has resulted in an imbalance between the members’ loan balance which stands at Ugx8,067,622,820 against members’ subscription/savings of 5,843,138,561,” AIGP (rtd) Edward Ochom said.
Raised Salaries for Police Scientists, Lawyers Trigger Borrowing Spree, Endanger SACCO11 Nov 2022, 19:30 Comments 146 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Business and finance Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.