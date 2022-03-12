Rajiv Ruparelia Asked to Comply to Environmental Laws

In short
The NEMA Executive Director Dr. Akankwasah Barirega says that the developer has been ordered to adjust locations for the hotel, solid waste management site and waste disposal system.
Rajiv Ruparelia Asked to Comply to Environmental Laws12 Mar 2022, 17:54 Comments 146 Views Entebbe, Uganda Environment Business and finance Local government Updates
President Yoweri Museveni made a stopover at Kitubulu . Katabi Council. He told encroachers to vacate protected areas of the lake. Twitter Photo
In short
